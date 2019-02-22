Popular Topics
[UPDATE] Fourth suspect arrested after Edenvale school attack

Two suspects were shot dead and three others arrested on Thursday following the brazen attack at the school.

Edenvale High. Picture: Twitter/EdenvaleHigh
Edenvale High. Picture: Twitter/EdenvaleHigh
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Edenvale High School has suspended lessons on Friday as pupils and staff work through the trauma of an armed robbery.

Police confirmed on Friday a fourth suspect linked to the deadly shooting was arrested. Spokesperson Kay Makhubele says: “The suspect who got away in a Polo was arrested later yesterday. One suspect is still in hospital while another suspect who got away with a Toyota Corolla is still on the run.”

Two other suspects were shot dead and three others arrested on Thursday following the attack at the school.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has applauded the school’s management for teaching the pupils how to act in an emergency.

He says exams, which were under way at the school, will only resume on Monday.

“And the normal schooling will start on Monday so that we can provide the relevant support that is needed by staff members and the learners.”

Meanwhile, the school's principal, Larry Harmer, has thanked police for the swift response.

“Our community police forum was phenomenal. We sent a voice note to them that we were being attacked [and] within a minute they had arrived on the scene. The SAPS were right with them, because of the community of Edenvale. We are all safe today.”

Police are still searching for the remaining suspects and have requested members of the public to give any information they might have.

Timeline

