DUT to resume classes on Monday

DURBAN - Classes at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) will resume on Monday after students and management resolved most of the issues raised in a memorandum of grievances handed over by the SRC.

The academic program was put on hold about three weeks ago after students complained about not being able to register, financial aid and a lack of accommodation.

Clashes between protestors and private security led to the death of 21-year-old student Mlungisi Madonsela while a staff member was injured and has to undergo reconstructive surgery.

DUT vice chancellor Thandwa Mthembu says management met with the SRC on Thursday where a lot of issues were resolved

Deputy vice chancellor for teaching and learning Theo Andrew says the academic program will be pushed back by a week.

The institution has also secured a court interdict barring students and organisations from protesting and damaging property on campus.