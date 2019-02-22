-
DUT to resume classes on Monday
The academic program was put on hold about three weeks ago after students complained about not being able to register, financial aid and a lack of accommodation.
DURBAN - Classes at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) will resume on Monday after students and management resolved most of the issues raised in a memorandum of grievances handed over by the SRC.
The academic program was put on hold about three weeks ago after students complained about not being able to register, financial aid and a lack of accommodation.
Clashes between protestors and private security led to the death of 21-year-old student Mlungisi Madonsela while a staff member was injured and has to undergo reconstructive surgery.
DUT vice chancellor Thandwa Mthembu says management met with the SRC on Thursday where a lot of issues were resolved
Deputy vice chancellor for teaching and learning Theo Andrew says the academic program will be pushed back by a week.
The institution has also secured a court interdict barring students and organisations from protesting and damaging property on campus.
Timeline
-
Mlungisi Madonsela's family calls for probe into claim hospital turned him away9 days ago
-
DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela hailed for 'fighting for the black child'10 days ago
-
Student leaders attribute recent protests to mistrust of management10 days ago
-
DUT to hold memorial service for student Mlungisi Modonsela10 days ago
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beans6 hours ago
-
Lawrence Mrwebi cries foul over 'unfair' treatment at #MokgoroInquiry3 hours ago
-
Eskom engineers, personnel under the microscope after #LoadShedding8 hours ago
-
Eskom files criminal charges against Gupta-linked Tegeta27 minutes ago
-
Caster Semenya sets the record straight on funding in IAAF case6 hours ago
-
Wolfgat restaurant fully booked for the next 3 months after top award4 hours ago
