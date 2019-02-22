DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband
The DA's Mark Wiley said there are claims Professor Johann Maree was sworn at while attending the State of the Province Address last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a case against the African National Congress after an altercation involving Premier Helen Zille's husband Professor Johann Maree.
The DA's Mark Wiley said there are claims Maree was sworn at while attending the State of the Province Address last week.
Wiley was responding to disruptions during the event.
The DA's chief whip in the legislature Mark Wiley says affidavits have been lodged with the Registrar of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.
“…Preventing and suppressing the ability of the executive to be heard bearing in mind that the government of the day is voted by the electorate and this is now being denied by the ANC.”
Wiley also took a swipe at the ACDP's Ferlon Christians: “for some time now, over the years, Mr Christians has reversed his position on some issues but taken certain stances on some issues which is very worrying.”
He said the provincial government has made several achievements in the last ten years.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Politics
-
Lawrence Mrwebi cries foul over 'unfair' treatment at #MokgoroInquiry
-
Zille defends WC Sopa after criticism from ACDP, ANC & EFF
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hell
-
#MokgoroInquiry: Mrwebi defends decision on Mdluli's corruption charges
-
ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of context
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.