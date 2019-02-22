DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband

The DA's Mark Wiley said there are claims Professor Johann Maree was sworn at while attending the State of the Province Address last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened a case against the African National Congress after an altercation involving Premier Helen Zille's husband Professor Johann Maree.

The DA's Mark Wiley said there are claims Maree was sworn at while attending the State of the Province Address last week.

Wiley was responding to disruptions during the event.

The DA's chief whip in the legislature Mark Wiley says affidavits have been lodged with the Registrar of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

“…Preventing and suppressing the ability of the executive to be heard bearing in mind that the government of the day is voted by the electorate and this is now being denied by the ANC.”

Wiley also took a swipe at the ACDP's Ferlon Christians: “for some time now, over the years, Mr Christians has reversed his position on some issues but taken certain stances on some issues which is very worrying.”

He said the provincial government has made several achievements in the last ten years.

