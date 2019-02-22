CPUT nursing students 'stressed & living in fear' over campus safety

There have been sporadic protests over security concerns and apparent poor living conditions at residences.

CAPE TOWN - Despite security at Cape Peninsula University’s Athlone campus being tightened, some nursing students remain worried for their safety.

The student representative council claims there have been three break-ins at the campus while the death of a student late last year is still under investigation.

BTech nursing student and SRC secretary Asanda Dibela says despite the deployment of additional security officers at CPUT’s Athlone campus, criminals are still finding a way to get onto the premises.

Dibela has told Eyewitness News some students sleep with knives and pepper spray at hand out of fear that they will be attacked.

“This is not conducive. We are here to learn. We are supposed to come out of her with our BTechs and diplomas. Are we expected to focus when we are stressed and living in fear?”

In November, nursing student Sinovuyo Yhusi was found dead on the premises. Dibela says students are now demanding answers regarding the investigation into how Yhusi died.