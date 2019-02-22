Popular Topics
Cell C CEO makes the call to step down

It’s understood Jose dos Santos will take up a position as a consultant to the chairman of the Cell C board, in delivery of the company's strategic intent.

FILE: Jose Dos Santos. Picture: CliffCentral.com
FILE: Jose Dos Santos. Picture: CliffCentral.com
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of Cell C has stepped down to take on a new role within the board.

JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms - which is the mobile operator's largest shareholder - released a statement this afternoon saying Jose dos Santos will stepped down as CEO from next Friday.

It’s understood he will take up a position as a consultant to the chairman of the Cell C board, in delivery of the company's strategic intent.

Dos Santos has been thanked for tireless work over the past six years leading Cell C through recapitalisation of the business.

