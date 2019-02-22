Budget Justice Coalition says Budget speech lacked vision

The Budget Justice Coalition says the fiscal framework proposed in this Budget bails Eskom out but cuts spending on education, healthcare and housing.

CAPE TOWN - The Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) says the Budget speech wasn’t a visionary one and does not address unemployment, health and education.

The BJC is a coalition of civil society organisations, which include Section27, Equal Education and the Children’s Institute.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his maiden Budget speech on Wednesday.

The coalition’s Daniel McLaren says the fiscal framework proposed in this Budget bails Eskom out but cuts spending on education, healthcare and housing.

He says the Budget makes no new proposals to tackle inequality.

“In education, we have a commitment to eradicating [pit] toilets, and yet we’ve seen school infrastructure budget cut over the two last years, one of them for the last three years.”

McLaren says the BJC also has concerns around healthcare.

“In healthcare, we have vacant posts because of a squeeze on health budget and all those funds have been allocated. In this Budget, we still don’t know when all those posts will be filled and we’ve also reiterated all post in healthcare are critical.”

