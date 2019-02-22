Budget Justice Coalition says Budget speech lacked vision

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Budget Justice Coalition says Budget speech lacked vision

The Budget Justice Coalition says the fiscal framework proposed in this Budget bails Eskom out but cuts spending on education, healthcare and housing.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to present his 2019 Budget Speech at the Plenary of the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to present his 2019 Budget Speech at the Plenary of the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) says the Budget speech wasn’t a visionary one and does not address unemployment, health and education.

The BJC is a coalition of civil society organisations, which include Section27, Equal Education and the Children’s Institute.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his maiden Budget speech on Wednesday.

The coalition’s Daniel McLaren says the fiscal framework proposed in this Budget bails Eskom out but cuts spending on education, healthcare and housing.

He says the Budget makes no new proposals to tackle inequality.

“In education, we have a commitment to eradicating [pit] toilets, and yet we’ve seen school infrastructure budget cut over the two last years, one of them for the last three years.”

McLaren says the BJC also has concerns around healthcare.

“In healthcare, we have vacant posts because of a squeeze on health budget and all those funds have been allocated. In this Budget, we still don’t know when all those posts will be filled and we’ve also reiterated all post in healthcare are critical.”

WATCH: #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield

To read Minister Tito Mboweni’s full Budget speech, click here.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA