Bosasa executives left powerless

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Bosasa executives left powerless

The executives of the company, previously known as Bosasa, have had their authority put on halt in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act.

A general view of the African Global Group offices in Krugersdorp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
A general view of the African Global Group offices in Krugersdorp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.
Thando Kubheka 39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cloete Murray, a liquidator at African Global Operations has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the powers of the company’s directors have been suspended.

The executives of the company, previously known as Bosasa, have had their authority put on halt in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act.

This comes while a process to sell the company gets underway.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials were also at the firm’s head offices in Krugersdorp to confiscate documents and computers on Friday.

The controversial firm announced this week that it was undertaking voluntary liquidation after being strongly implicated in allegations of corruption and bribery by its former COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission.

Earlier on Friday, workers were locked out of their offices while liquidators met with management before briefing employees about their future at the company.

General secretary of union Financial Sector and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Fawusa) Mike Moagi says they’ve agreed to meet with the liquidator next week.

“We met with them for a talk, and we’ll start engagements from Monday so that we can understand what’s going to happen to the workers.”

At the same time, union bosses have questioned the appointment of a liquidator at the controversial facilities company, saying they wanted to be consulted before the process was initiated.

Murray has been stationed at the property throughout the day and left after a full day of work.

Vehicles believed to be that of Sars officials have also just left the premises, where officials were commissioned to gather information on Bosasa’s tax compliance.

Moagi says: “We want to know who appointed them [liquidators] because the workers were never consulted.”

He says they have requested a meeting with the liquidator where the future of their members will be discussed.

LISTEN: Sars plans to probe Bosasa tax evasion claims

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA