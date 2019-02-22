Bosasa executives left powerless

The executives of the company, previously known as Bosasa, have had their authority put on halt in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Cloete Murray, a liquidator at African Global Operations has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the powers of the company’s directors have been suspended.

This comes while a process to sell the company gets underway.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials were also at the firm’s head offices in Krugersdorp to confiscate documents and computers on Friday.

The controversial firm announced this week that it was undertaking voluntary liquidation after being strongly implicated in allegations of corruption and bribery by its former COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission.

Earlier on Friday, workers were locked out of their offices while liquidators met with management before briefing employees about their future at the company.

General secretary of union Financial Sector and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Fawusa) Mike Moagi says they’ve agreed to meet with the liquidator next week.

“We met with them for a talk, and we’ll start engagements from Monday so that we can understand what’s going to happen to the workers.”

At the same time, union bosses have questioned the appointment of a liquidator at the controversial facilities company, saying they wanted to be consulted before the process was initiated.

Murray has been stationed at the property throughout the day and left after a full day of work.

Vehicles believed to be that of Sars officials have also just left the premises, where officials were commissioned to gather information on Bosasa’s tax compliance.

Moagi says: “We want to know who appointed them [liquidators] because the workers were never consulted.”

He says they have requested a meeting with the liquidator where the future of their members will be discussed.

