Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes
Ahmed Kajee | In 2009, South Africa learned about the IAAF calling into question the sex of Olympic Caster Semenya. How long has sex testing existed in athletics, and how has it affected athletes?
Olympic athlete Caster Semenya spent a week at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to fight against a proposed IAAF rule which seeks to force her to take medication to lower her naturally produced testosterone. India’s Dutee Chand went through a similar fight in 2014. EWN looks at a some athletes whose sex has been interrogated in the past.
