ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of context
ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says after an investigation they found that the two senior members remarks were taken out of context.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has apologised unreservedly to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and fellow national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu.
In a statement, the party accused the pair of making derogatory comments about black engineers at Eskom.
Gordhan wrote to party secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday night demanding a retraction and public apology from the ANC following the allegations.
The party says it made a mistake when it sent out a statement condemning remarks. The pair was accused of making disparaging remarks about black professionals.
Kodwa says they were wrong.
“These two comrades... we are apologising about it now. We should have called them, they did not. We could have issued this statement much better which re-emphasised the ANC policy.”
He says they’ve learnt a valuable lesson from this.
The party also plans to meet black professionals next week to address issues affecting them.
