13 more bodies retrieved from Gloria Coal Mine

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that 13 more bodies have been brought to the surface at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on Friday.

This brings the total number of bodies rescued to at least 18.

More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine shafts earlier this month.

The mine, which has been placed under business rescue, believes that at least nine people are still unaccounted for.

