'You want money from us, we'll put you under curatorship,' Mboweni warns SABC

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the fiscus will no longer be doling out money with no strings attached.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned that if the SABC wants money from the fiscus, it can expect to have a reorganisation officer sent over to the broadcaster to take control.

It emerged at Parliament on Wednesday, that the SABC wants a R6.8 billion bailout from government.

But Mboweni says that in his view, there is no such thing and no money will be given to any state-owned enterprises without supervision.

* 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni says the fiscus will no longer be doling out money with no strings attached.

"You want money from us, we will put you under curatorship."

Mboweni says SABC needs to rationalise its operations.

"But should we agree to make available R6.8 billion to the SABC, you can rest assured our chief restructuring officer will be at Auckland Park."

Last year, the SABC warned that it needed urgent cash or it wouldn't be able to pay salaries.

But it put a planned retrenchment process on hold last month in favour of a skills audit instead.