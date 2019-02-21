Bambi, the wounded grysbok rescued from Betty's Bay fires, put down
The grysbok, know as Bambi, suffered severe burn wounds in the fire.
CAPE TOWN - The Country Animal Clinic in Somerset West says that it has made the decision to put a young Cape Grysbok rescued from the blaze in the Betty's Bay fires to sleep.
The grysbok, know as Bambi, suffered severe burn wounds in the fire.
The clinic made an announcement on their social media earlier this week.
Bambi had been doing very well up until the end of last week.
However, at the weekend his health declined and despite changing his treatment and aggressively treating him for pain, he did not bounce back.
The clinic's Dr Adri Rossouw: "Unfortunately, we had to put Bambi down a couple of days ago as the burn wounds to his legs were too extensive. Despite our best efforts they did not want to heal. It started getting worse and it was starting to be really sore on his legs. We had t, unfortunately,y say goodbye to him."
Popular in Local
-
Jiba: 'I felt betrayed when I was paraded before court as a criminal'
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni
-
Economists not impressed with Mboweni's maiden Budget speech
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.