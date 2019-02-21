'We bow down to 1 of our melanated Monas': Jay-Z, Beyoncé pay tribute to Meghan

CAPE TOWN – All hail Queen Meghan Markle! Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex when they won the 2019 Brit Award for Best International Group on Wednesday.

The power couple couldn’t attend the awards but shared a video of acceptance that’s since gone viral on social media.

The Carters recreated their Apes--t music video in their acceptance speech with a twist. Instead of the Mona Lisa in the background, the couple spoke in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle wearing a crown.

In the speech Beyoncé said: "Thank you so much to the Brit Awards for this incredible honour. You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.” Jay-Z simply replied: “You’re welcome.”

The painting was created by artist Tim O’Brien, who shared: "Interesting to see my painting of Megan Markel behind @Beyonce and JZ for their Brit award. Congratulations to them both [sic].”

Interesting to see my painting of Megan Markel behind @Beyonce and JZ for their Brit award. Congratulations to them both. https://t.co/I6jYj9Jslb — Tim O'Brien (@TonkaOBrien) February 20, 2019

In a separate post, Beyoncé also congratulated the duchess on her pregnancy: "In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

The move by the Carters has been seen as tribute to the Duchess of Sussex who has faced heavy criticism since joining the royal family.

Last week, actor George Clooney came to her defence and said the former actress was being attacked by the media like the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash.

In an interview with Australian magazine WHO, he is quoted as saying: "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was."

Stuck up Brits going mad and angry over the Jay Z and Beyonce video with "Meghan Markle" as Mona Lisa.....has me going goo gooo gaga — Babes Womhlaba (@_ZIONGrace) February 21, 2019

Jay Z and Beyoncé be fighting racism on some rich people shit. I wonder how impactful will their action be — Rabu Still (@RabuTheApe) February 21, 2019

Beyoncé and Jay Z broadcasting things like these on UK national television after a whole country slandered Meghan Merkle is what ya'll faves would like to be but will never be. pic.twitter.com/q9iLvI32VW — ᴛᴏᴍ (@sngtms) February 20, 2019

Beyonce and Jay Z did THAT — Phoenix (@misogul) February 21, 2019

The duchess, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, arrived in New York on Monday for her baby shower. Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among the guests. The royal baby is due at the end of April or beginning of May this year.