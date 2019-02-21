Popular Topics
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debate

During Premier Helen Zille’s State of the Province Address last week, the ANC staged a walkout midway through her speech.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivers her last State of the Province Address in the legislature on 15 February 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille delivers her last State of the Province Address in the legislature on 15 February 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) members of the Western Cape Legislature have been chased out of a sitting.

Premier Helen Zille was replying to the debate on her State of the Province Address (Sopa), which was delivered last week.

ANC caucus leader Khaya Magaxa says Speaker Sharna Fernandez provoked them.

During Zille’s Sopa last week, the ANC staged a walkout midway through her speech.

On Thursday, the party again missed most of Zille’s address.

Fernandez ejected ANC MPLs after several warnings against disruptive behaviour.

Magaxa says they were doing their jobs as opposition MPLs: “We were doing our normal responsibilities and hackled as normal, and the speaker happened to be very harsh towards us.”

Zille continued with her reply to a few members of the public, the Democratic Alliance caucus and the sole Economic Freedom Fighters MPL.

WATCH: Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final Sopa

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

