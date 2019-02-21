It follows a request from the Democratic Alliance's Natasha Mazzone for an urgent debate on the state of Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament are debating the Eskom energy crisis on Thursday afternoon.

At the same time, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has told Parliament’s finance committees that financial support for Eskom could amount to R230 billion over the next 10 years.

[WATCH LIVE] National Assembly debates Eskom crisis