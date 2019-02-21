Trevor Noah: 'If Jussie is lying, he's completely screwed'
Chicago police chief has announced that actor Jussie Smollett paid two brothers thousands of dollars to beat him in a staged racist and homophobic attack.
JOHANNESBURG - The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has shared his views on the controversial matter involving Empire star and singer Jussie Smollett.
In January, news broke of an alleged vicious attack involving two men who ambushed Smollett in the early hours of the morning in Chicago, beat him up, poured bleach on his face and tied a noose around his neck in an alleged racist and homophobic attack.
Messages of support flooded social media from fans and US celebrities, while others expressed anger at the nature of the attack.
However on Thursday, Chicago police chief announced that Smollett paid two brothers thousands of dollars to beat him in a staged racist and homophobic attack because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the hip-hop TV drama Empire.
Smollett, who is black and openly gay, was arrested on Thursday and charged with lying to police in connection with the alleged attack.
But prior to his arrest, Noah took time in between the scenes of his show to weigh in.
"If Jussie is lying, he is completely screwed. I don't know where you go... It does sound like an Empire plotline, I will say that... Either Jussie gets these guys arrested and sent to jail or he comes out and says 'I worked with them'. You guys realise those are the only options?"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 February 2019
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot
-
Jussie Smollett reportedly sent racist, homophobic letter to himself
-
Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldable phone opens new frontier
-
Kim Kardashian West sues Missguided USA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.