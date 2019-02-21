Trevor Noah: 'If Jussie is lying, he's completely screwed'

Chicago police chief has announced that actor Jussie Smollett paid two brothers thousands of dollars to beat him in a staged racist and homophobic attack.

JOHANNESBURG - The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has shared his views on the controversial matter involving Empire star and singer Jussie Smollett.

In January, news broke of an alleged vicious attack involving two men who ambushed Smollett in the early hours of the morning in Chicago, beat him up, poured bleach on his face and tied a noose around his neck in an alleged racist and homophobic attack.

Messages of support flooded social media from fans and US celebrities, while others expressed anger at the nature of the attack.

However on Thursday, Chicago police chief announced that Smollett paid two brothers thousands of dollars to beat him in a staged racist and homophobic attack because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the hip-hop TV drama Empire.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, was arrested on Thursday and charged with lying to police in connection with the alleged attack.

But prior to his arrest, Noah took time in between the scenes of his show to weigh in.

"If Jussie is lying, he is completely screwed. I don't know where you go... It does sound like an Empire plotline, I will say that... Either Jussie gets these guys arrested and sent to jail or he comes out and says 'I worked with them'. You guys realise those are the only options?"