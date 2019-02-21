Travis Graham signs for CT City

This comes after injuries to dynamic midfield duo Roland Putsche and Thabo Nodada.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City announced the signing of former Ajax Cape Town midfielder and captain Travis Graham.

This comes after injuries to dynamic midfield duo Roland Putsche and Thabo Nodada.

The former Urban Warriors captain has not played top-flight football since 2017 and has been a free agent since the season after, turning down a contract renewal offer. His relationship with Ajax broke down irreparably. He was banished to the MDC team.

The 25-year-old had been set on a move to an unknown team in Europe but has now signed a short-term deal with the Citizens until the end of the season, with an option to extend.

Graham is said to be on a short-term deal and will add valuable cover to City's depleted midfield arsenal.