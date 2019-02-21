Travis Graham signs for CT City
This comes after injuries to dynamic midfield duo Roland Putsche and Thabo Nodada.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City announced the signing of former Ajax Cape Town midfielder and captain Travis Graham.
This comes after injuries to dynamic midfield duo Roland Putsche and Thabo Nodada.
The former Urban Warriors captain has not played top-flight football since 2017 and has been a free agent since the season after, turning down a contract renewal offer. His relationship with Ajax broke down irreparably. He was banished to the MDC team.
The 25-year-old had been set on a move to an unknown team in Europe but has now signed a short-term deal with the Citizens until the end of the season, with an option to extend.
Graham is said to be on a short-term deal and will add valuable cover to City's depleted midfield arsenal.
📝✍ | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of South African midfielder Travis Graham. Welcome home Travito! 💙#iamCityFC 💥 pic.twitter.com/7WF0iMrGpD— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 21, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Sports dept hails SA experts testifying in suport of Caster Semenya
-
All of the love, support for Caster Semenya
-
PSL confirm fixture changes for Bafana Afcon qualifier
-
'Caster Semenya is stronger than I am,' says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
IAAF's case against Semenya not in good taste - Sonke Gender Justice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.