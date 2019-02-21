Testosterone expert Karkazis says IAAF has no evidence to back its claims
The IAAF has proposed new regulations that will force athletes to take suppressants to compete in a middle-distance race.
CAPE TOWN - Cultural anthropologist Katrina Karkazis, the author of Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography, says the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) claims about natural testosterone in women and its relations to performance does not have the scientific evidence to back it up.
The IAAF has proposed new regulations that will force athletes to take suppressants to compete in a middle-distance race.
Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya is looking to overturn this policy at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Karkazis contributed to Indian sprinter Dutee Chand’s successful appeal of the IAAF’s testosterone regulation at the CAS and served as an expert witness in the hearing in 2015, a case similar in nature to Semenya’s.
Speaking on the IAAF’s claims and policy, Karkazis says it is a complex matter while criticising the athletics governing body: “It does not bring the kind of performance advantage that they’re claiming it does. It’s one factor among many that contribute to athleticism. It is not a decisive factor. So, it is impossible to say and it is untrue that people with the highest levels [of testosterone] do better. And that there is a kind of dose-response relationship, that this much more testosterone confers this much more performance benefit. It is far more complicated than this, and the evidence doesn't support those kinds of statements.”
Karkazis is not the only expert to say the IAAF’s policy does not have the backing of science.
The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) chairperson Dr Shuaib Manjra says: “The IAAF is making a call on issues that science does not know, but we don’t have a category for such athletes. So, my position is if you don’t have a category, these athletes should be allowed to compete in the races where they get to categorise themselves, for example, Caster [Semenya] as a female.”
Popular in Sport
-
All of the love, support for Caster Semenya
-
Atletico restore belief but Juventus not done yet
-
Sports dept hails SA experts testifying in suport of Caster Semenya
-
Lions rotate three for Stormers derby at Newlands
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Travis Graham signs for CT City
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.