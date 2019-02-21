Popular Topics
Steinhoff gets shareholder petition for inquiry before Dutch court

The company has been in the middle of a clean-up of its balance sheet after discovering multi-billion euro holes in its balance sheet more than a year ago.

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said on Thursday it had received a petition by a group of shareholders looking for an inquiry into the company before a Dutch court, the latest addition to its growing troubles.

The company has been in the middle of a clean-up of its balance sheet after discovering multi-billion euro holes in its balance sheet more than a year ago.

One of Steinhoff’s creditors has also challenged the company’s plan to restructure its convertible debt into new secured loans.

The group of shareholders requests the appointment of an investigator and an additional member of the company’s supervisory board to look at the information Steinhoff provides to shareholders and for the inquiry to be ordered by the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

A hearing is scheduled to take place on 23 May.

