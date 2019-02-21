Some operations at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital cancelled due to linen shortage
Acting CEO Michael Malaka says the hospital has been able to only perform emergency operations due to a shortage of linen.
JOHANNESBURG - The Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus has confirmed there’s a shortage of linen at the facility which has resulted in surgeries being cancelled this week.
It says the problem has been caused by a breakdown of washing machines at the Dunswart laundry.
There have been fears of a second wave of infant deaths linked to the deadly Klebsiella bacteria after eight babies died in January at the same hospital.
However, management says there is no outbreak as only one baby tested positive for Klebsiella, while others died due to other medical conditions.
The Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital made headlines in 2018 after six newborn babies died after they tested positive for the deadly Klebsiella bacteria.
Acting CEO Michael Malaka says the hospital has been able to only perform emergency operations due to a shortage of linen.
“Emergency operations are always done, we use what we have to do those ones.”
Malaka says the hospital is mainly using disposable linen to ensure work is not interrupted.
“On Wednesday, we received no linen at all for Dunswart, we had to use disposable linen.”
The facility performs between 40 and 50 surgeries per day, however, many patient’s operations have had to be postponed this week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debate
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed her
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mboweni
-
Mboweni’s team to flesh out Budget to investors, ratings agencies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.