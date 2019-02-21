Some operations at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital cancelled due to linen shortage

Acting CEO Michael Malaka says the hospital has been able to only perform emergency operations due to a shortage of linen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus has confirmed there’s a shortage of linen at the facility which has resulted in surgeries being cancelled this week.

It says the problem has been caused by a breakdown of washing machines at the Dunswart laundry.

There have been fears of a second wave of infant deaths linked to the deadly Klebsiella bacteria after eight babies died in January at the same hospital.

However, management says there is no outbreak as only one baby tested positive for Klebsiella, while others died due to other medical conditions.

The Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital made headlines in 2018 after six newborn babies died after they tested positive for the deadly Klebsiella bacteria.

“Emergency operations are always done, we use what we have to do those ones.”

Malaka says the hospital is mainly using disposable linen to ensure work is not interrupted.

“On Wednesday, we received no linen at all for Dunswart, we had to use disposable linen.”

The facility performs between 40 and 50 surgeries per day, however, many patient’s operations have had to be postponed this week.

