Slain Ngcobo policemen to be remembered one year after police station attack
It’s exactly one year today since five on-duty police officers were killed in the Eastern Cape town during the early hours of the morning.
CAPE TOWN - Five men accused of a mass killing at the Ngcobo Police Station will make another court appearance in April.
It’s exactly one year on Thursday since five on-duty police officers were killed in the Eastern Cape town during the early hours of the morning.
The alleged murderers are all members of an alleged cult.
A memorial service in honour of the slain police officers will be held at the police station this morning.
The indictment of the case against the accused, aged between 19 and 45, reveals a detailed thread of how they plotted to attack the police officers.
Their aim was to obtain firearms from officers who were alone and later use these weapons to execute robberies.
In the days leading up to the Ngcobo Police Station mass murder, the killers overpowered and robbed a police officer in Butterworth.
A second police officer was attacked and robbed of his firearm in Cala.
Court documents state the alleged killers observed the movements of the officers, before launching their attack during the early hours of 21 February last year.
As part of their plot, two officers were shot dead on the R61 road outside the town, before the gunmen returned in the police van to continue their killing spree at the police station.
Here they killed three more police officers. Authorities say the accused cannot be linked to the death of an off-duty soldier, recorded on the same night the officers were gunned down.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
