Sharks name unchanged line-up for Blues encounter

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks are back from Singapore where they beat the Sunwolves 45-10 in their opening game of the 2019 Super Rugby season and Robert du Preez has kept faith in the side for their first home match against the Blues in Durban.

There are only two changes on the bench, with the Springbok duo of Thomas du Toit and Curwin Bosch having recovered from the respective injuries that kept them out of the Sunwolves clash and are included on the bench at the expense of Khutha Mchunu and Rhyno Smith.

Kickoff at Kings Park Stadium is at 15:05 on Saturday afternoon.

TEAM:

Sharks – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phendulani Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.