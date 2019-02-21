Sasol whistle-blower claims he's being victimised over Vaal River testimony

The Sasol employee says his working environment became unbearable after he lifted the lid on the petrochemical giant's alleged dodgy compliance practices.

JOHANNESBURG - A Sasol employee claims he's being intimidated and victimised after blowing the whistle on alleged non-compliance relating to how the company disposes of its waste material.

This has allegedly contributed to the mass pollution of the Vaal River. On Wednesday, the man testified at the South African Human Right Commission's inquiry into the contamination of the river.

The Sasol employee says his working environment became unbearable after he lifted the lid on the petrochemical giant's alleged dodgy compliance practices. He claims he's been suspended and even assaulted for exposing the company's illegal activities.

“Every step they are getting worst. I am surprised I haven’t been shot in the head yet.”

Eyewitness News asked the man why he took the courageous step to speak out.

“If these chemicals are let into the Vaal River or reused within the Sasol water system, either way it’s going to end up in the river, even when used in cooling water.”

Sasol has denied it's responsible for contributing to the Vaal River's rampant pollution. The company insists its compliance has been good despite some challenges which it is addressing as per its license regulations.

