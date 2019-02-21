Sasol responds to whistle-blower's intimidation claims over Vaal pollution

A Sasol employee has lifted the lid on alleged noncompliance regarding how the company allegedly disposes of its waste material.

JOHANNESBURG - Petrochemical giant Sasol says it will contact the South African Human Rights Commission after being accused of intimidation and victimisation by a whistle-blower.

A Sasol employee has lifted the lid on alleged non-compliance regarding how the company allegedly disposes of its waste material.

The man testified at the final sitting of the commission's inquiry into the contamination of the Vaal river system in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He claims the petrol giant is responsible for polluting the stream.

Sasol says it plans to study the allegations and respond to the commission.

The company's Alex Anderson says: "We do have a whistle-blower policy which we do uphold, and we respect the process. We are going to approach the SAHRC to obtain the testimony, as we are the interested party and have been implicated."

