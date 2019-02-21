SAHRC to broaden Ashwin Willemse, SuperSport racism case
In 2018, Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live broadcast alleging that Naas Botha and Nick Mallett had patronised and discriminated against him.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that it will broaden the scope of the alleged racism and discrimination case against sports pay channel SuperSport in the Ashwin Willemse matter.
In 2018, Willemse walked out of a live broadcast alleging that fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallett had patronised and discriminated against him.
In December 2018, SAHRC announced that it would investigate the circumstances that led to Willemse walking off a set during a live SuperSport broadcast in May.
The incident, involving Mallett and Botha, took place after a Super Rugby match between the Lions and Brumbies, with Willemse accusing the duo of undermining him.
SuperSport’s independent investigation was conducted by Advocate Vincent Maleka, who found that there was no “naked or subtle racism” on the part of Mallett or Botha.
However, Maleka recommended that SuperSport refer Willemse’s allegations to the SAHRC for final resolution, which Willemse said at the time he was planning to do.
The SAHRC is encouraging SuperSport employees, both past and present, and any other parties to make written submissions of any racism or discrimination they may have experienced with their dealings with the broadcaster.
Written submissions must be made by 31 May before the investigation gets underway.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed her
-
Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to advance interests of ANC faction
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.