Robert Mugabe turns 95 today and he’s missed by some

HARARE - He was pushed out of power 15 months ago but on Thursday Zimbabwe marks Robert Mugabe’s 95th birthday with a public holiday and some questions.

As Zimbabwe economic squeeze gets tighter, some are asking whether life was better under the man who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years.

There’s no party in a public stadium this year for Mugabe’s 95th. There’s speculation there’ll be a very low-key celebration at Blue Roof, the former president’s mansion in the upmarket Borrowdale suburb.

It was there that Mugabe was kept a virtual prisoner, along with his wife Grace, when the military took over in November 2017.

Earlier this week a picture of Mugabe, with unmistakably white hair, was posted on social media, pushing him back into the limelight.

With grim predictions of rising prices following a relaxing of the exchange rate on Wednesday, some are asking: should we wish he was still in power?

1/ The only valuable thing, I learnt from the former President Robert Mugabe is that Zimbabwean decisions must be made in Zimbabwe. He taught us to have self pride & to decolonize the mind in our quest to decide the destiny of our country & Africa.

He know that Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa who is killing the country worse now — Chipamhadze nyamumhu (@nyamumhu) February 21, 2019