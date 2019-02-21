Robert Mugabe turns 95 today and he’s missed by some

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Robert Mugabe turns 95 today and he’s missed by some

As Zimbabwe economic squeeze gets tighter, some are asking whether life better under the man who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years.

FILE: Robert Mugabe addresses members of the press at his home Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day before the polls. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Robert Mugabe addresses members of the press at his home Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day before the polls. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

HARARE - He was pushed out of power 15 months ago but on Thursday Zimbabwe marks Robert Mugabe’s 95th birthday with a public holiday and some questions.

As Zimbabwe economic squeeze gets tighter, some are asking whether life was better under the man who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years.

There’s no party in a public stadium this year for Mugabe’s 95th. There’s speculation there’ll be a very low-key celebration at Blue Roof, the former president’s mansion in the upmarket Borrowdale suburb.

It was there that Mugabe was kept a virtual prisoner, along with his wife Grace, when the military took over in November 2017.

Earlier this week a picture of Mugabe, with unmistakably white hair, was posted on social media, pushing him back into the limelight.

With grim predictions of rising prices following a relaxing of the exchange rate on Wednesday, some are asking: should we wish he was still in power?

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA