Go

Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete

Earlier this week, Mboweni told journalists that he will be taking her report on National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane on judicial review and that he has no confidence in her abilities.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the launch of the Cheryl Zondi foundation. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that she will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to report Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for undermining her office.

In a report last year, Mkhwebane found that Mogajane had failed to declare a traffic offence conviction when applying for the position of director-general and recommended that remedial action be taken against him.

However, Mboweni has dismissed Mkhwebane's findings, saying while he respects the office, Mkhwebane is wrong.

The Public Protector's acting spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "The president has already pronounced on this matter that he is taking action against Mr Mogajane. It is therefore strange that the minister is contradicting the president. The Public Protector will be writing to the president and the Speaker to report ministers who tend to interfere in the functioning of her office in a clear violation of Section 181 of the Constitution."

