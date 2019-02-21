Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
Earlier this week, Mboweni told journalists that he will be taking her report on National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane on judicial review and that he has no confidence in her abilities.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that she will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to report Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for undermining her office.
Earlier this week, Mboweni told journalists that he will be taking her report on National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane on judicial review and that he has no confidence in her abilities.
In a report last year, Mkhwebane found that Mogajane had failed to declare a traffic offence conviction when applying for the position of director-general and recommended that remedial action be taken against him.
However, Mboweni has dismissed Mkhwebane's findings, saying while he respects the office, Mkhwebane is wrong.
The Public Protector's acting spokesperson Oupa Segalwe: "The president has already pronounced on this matter that he is taking action against Mr Mogajane. It is therefore strange that the minister is contradicting the president. The Public Protector will be writing to the president and the Speaker to report ministers who tend to interfere in the functioning of her office in a clear violation of Section 181 of the Constitution."
Popular in Politics
-
In quotes: 5 key things Julius Malema said about Bosasa
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPs
-
Budget speech does little to address economic challenges - opposition
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speech
-
ANC: Members implicated in state capture must be dealt with swiftly
-
Spend less time criticising national govt, Zille told in Sopa debate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.