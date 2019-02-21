PSL confirm fixture changes for Bafana Afcon qualifier

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that they have agreed to reschedule league fixture to help Bafana Bafana prepare for their Afcon qualifier against Libya in March.

The South African Football Association (Safa) had approached the PSL to consider rescheduling some league fixtures to help the National side prepare for the crucial away match to Libya in which they need just a point to qualify for the tournament that will now be hosted in Egypt.

The PSL bosses have since heeded the request from Safa and League fixtures on the weekend of the 15th, 16th and 17th of March will be shuffled around.

Below are the changes: