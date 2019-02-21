Probe launched after Khayelitsha man murdered

The shooting occurred on Wednesday night at the Mew Way Bridge.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead in Khayelitsha.

The police’s Andre Traut says: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 40-year-old man is being investigated. He was shot by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. The motive is yet to be determined.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)