Pitch Black Afro’s bail hearing postponed to March
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has also instructed the State lawyer to subpoena its pathologist dealing with the case.
JOHANNESBURG - The bail hearing of Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as ‘Pitch Black Afro,’ has been postponed to 14 March.
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has also instructed the State lawyer to subpoena its pathologist dealing with the case.
Evidence by the pathologist was expected to be presented in court on Thursday but he didn't arrive.
Ngcobo is accused of the premeditated murder of his wife Trisha Modisane whose body was found in a B&B in the Johannesburg CBD on New Year’s Eve.
A happier looking Ngcobo appeared in a black jacket and jeans in court on Thursday.
His appearance was short, owing to a no show by the State pathologist who was expected to give evidence.
Ngcobo’s lawyer from Legal Aid Meshack Maluleke said the pathologist will be subpoenaed formally.
The defence has also asked the court to issue a warning to the State.
Before being taken back into custody, Ngcobo blew a kiss to an older woman and a man sitting on the benches at the back of the court.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Edenvale High on lockdown after 2 suspects shot
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
Jiba: 'I've never been paid any money by anyone at Bosasa'
-
Police confirm 2 suspects shot dead in Edenvale High robbery
-
Jiba: 'I felt betrayed when I was paraded before court as a criminal'
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.