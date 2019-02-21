Pitch Black Afro’s bail hearing postponed to March

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has also instructed the State lawyer to subpoena its pathologist dealing with the case.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail hearing of Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as ‘Pitch Black Afro,’ has been postponed to 14 March.

Evidence by the pathologist was expected to be presented in court on Thursday but he didn't arrive.

Ngcobo is accused of the premeditated murder of his wife Trisha Modisane whose body was found in a B&B in the Johannesburg CBD on New Year’s Eve.

A happier looking Ngcobo appeared in a black jacket and jeans in court on Thursday.

His appearance was short, owing to a no show by the State pathologist who was expected to give evidence.

Ngcobo’s lawyer from Legal Aid Meshack Maluleke said the pathologist will be subpoenaed formally.

The defence has also asked the court to issue a warning to the State.

Before being taken back into custody, Ngcobo blew a kiss to an older woman and a man sitting on the benches at the back of the court.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)