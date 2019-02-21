Petersen to make Stormers debut, Etzebeth returns

Sergeal Petersen starts on the right wing in one of four changes to the Stormers starting line-up for the South African derby.

CAPE TOWN - Wing Sergeal Petersen will make his Stormers debut in the Super Rugby encounter against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

Petersen starts on the right wing in one of four changes to the Stormers starting line-up for the South African derby.

The other changes to the backline see Jean-Luc du Plessis start at flyhalf, with Damian Willemse shifting to fullback in the place on the injured Dillyn Leyds and Joshua Stander coming onto the replacements bench.

The only change to the forward pack is in the second row, with Chris van Zyl at lock in place of the injured Salmaan Moerat.

Fit-again Springboks Frans Malherbe and Eben Etzebeth are among the replacements, along with flank Jaco Coetzee who is also set to get his first run of the campaign.

Stormers XV vs Bulls:

15 Damian Willemse,

14 Sergeal Petersen,

13 Ruhan Nel,

12 Damian de Allende,

11 SP Marais,

10 Jean-Luc du Plessis,

9 Jano Vermaak,

8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,

6 Siya Kolisi (captain),

5 JD Schickerling,

4 Chris van Zyl,

3 Wilco Louw,

2 Bongi Mbonambi,

1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements:

16 Scarra Ntubeni,

17 Corne Fourie,

18 Frans Malherbe,

19 Eben Etzebeth,

20 Jaco Coetzee,

21 Herschel Jantjies,

22 Joshua Stander,

23 Dan du Plessis.