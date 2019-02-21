Popular Topics
Paris proposes breakdancing among four sports for 2024 Games

Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will all be making their debuts in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Olympic rings are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France. Picture: @Paris/Twitter.
Olympic rings are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France. Picture: @Paris/Twitter.
3 hours ago

PARIS - Breakdancing will become an Olympic sport in 2024 if the International Olympic Committee backs the inclusion of four sports proposed by the Paris Olympics organisers.

The Paris 2024 organising committee said on Thursday the four sports - also including surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing - would reflect the French capital’s identity and help take the Games out of stadiums and into the streets.

The organisers said they wanted to deliver a Games that were “in keeping with the times and inspire new audiences and attract young people... and which can be played anywhere and anytime in urban and other environments.”

Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will all be making their debuts in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Under new IOC rules first introduced for the Tokyo Games, Olympic host cities can hand-pick sports and propose them for inclusion in those Games if they are popular in that country and add to the Games’ appeal.

The IOC needs to approve the French proposals before they can be formally added to the Paris Games sports programme.

