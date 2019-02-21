Opposition parties blame ANC for Eskom crisis

The National Freedom Plus and Freedom Front Plus believe a brain drain is to blame for the company’s problems.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Eskom's generation capacity to be hived off into a separate company that should be privatised over time.

It has already tabled private legislation in this regard, which has been published for public comment.

The party called for Thursday’s National Assembly debate on the energy crisis, in the wake of last week's rolling blackouts.

While opposition parties have offered different views on how Eskom's problems should be solved, they have all placed the blame on the African National Congress.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone believes the R69 billion allocated by Treasury to restructure Eskom over the next three years, will not be enough to save the company.

She said despite repeated promises over the years from the ANC leadership to turnaround Eskom, the situation continues to get worse, not better.

“It simply cannot be that every single member of the executive did not know what was happening under their very noses.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Nazier Paulsen believes Eskom should withdraw its agreements with Independent Power Producers, and instead a state-owned coal company should supply the power utility.

“The EFF will not stand by and watch a strategic action built and maintained by our own money get handed over to private and greedy monopolies.”

However, the United Democratic Movement disagrees, saying the way to deal with the energy crisis is to enable municipalities to generate their own power from clean energy forms.

The National Freedom Plus and Freedom Front Plus believe a brain drain is to blame for the company’s problems, and that skilled appointments need to be made.

'KOKO A POSSIBLE CRIMINAL'

Chairperson of Parliament's inquiry into Eskom Zukiswa Rantho has slammed former executives of the power utility for becoming armchair critics about the crisis at the power utility.

She's gone as far as to insinuate that the former head of generation Matshela Koko is a criminal.

During debate on the energy crisis in Parliament, Rantho says he had twice been found to have lied about matters related to state capture and nepotism.

“Today, the same Koko is very outspoken on Twitter projecting himself as an expert on Eskom matters. What is worse, is that Koko who is possibly a criminal has been given a platform even by our radio stations to rubbish the current leadership of Eskom which is doing so well to clean up Eskom.”

Koko took to Twitter almost immediately to say that Rantho's conclusions about him having lied are not contained in Parliament's final report which has been handed to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

He also says Rantho used Thursday’s platform to abuse her parliamentary privilege.

#Rantho seems to have made conclusions in her mind that are not in the parliamentary report that was referred to the ZondoCommission. Nowhere in the parliamentary report does it say I lied twice or I am servant of the Gupta's.What she does it's an abuse of parliamentary democracy — Engineer Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) February 21, 2019

