Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to advance interests of ANC faction

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba made the statements at the Mokgoro inquiry, where she has taken the witness stand to address numerous allegations levelled against her.

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has strongly rejected allegations that she has used the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to advance the interests of a faction within the African National Congress (ANC).

The advocate made the statements at the Mokgoro inquiry on Thursday, where she has taken the witness stand to address numerous allegations levelled against her.

When deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr testified two weeks ago, he accused Jiba of acting with ulterior purposes and allowing the NPA to be used to settle political scores.



Hofmeyr alleged that the NPA has been perceived to be acting on behalf of a faction of the ruling party, such as the prosecution of those opposed to the majority grouping in the party.



Jiba was asked to comment on the claim that an example of such a case was the prosecution of Minister Pravin Gordhan.



“I do not know which faction of the ruling party that Mr Hofmeyr is referring to.”

Jiba believes there was resentment among her colleagues that a black woman had ascended to the position of acting prosecutions boss.

WATCH: JIBA: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)