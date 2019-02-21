Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to advance interests of ANC faction
Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba made the statements at the Mokgoro inquiry, where she has taken the witness stand to address numerous allegations levelled against her.
PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has strongly rejected allegations that she has used the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to advance the interests of a faction within the African National Congress (ANC).
The advocate made the statements at the Mokgoro inquiry on Thursday, where she has taken the witness stand to address numerous allegations levelled against her.
When deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr testified two weeks ago, he accused Jiba of acting with ulterior purposes and allowing the NPA to be used to settle political scores.
Hofmeyr alleged that the NPA has been perceived to be acting on behalf of a faction of the ruling party, such as the prosecution of those opposed to the majority grouping in the party.
Jiba was asked to comment on the claim that an example of such a case was the prosecution of Minister Pravin Gordhan.
“I do not know which faction of the ruling party that Mr Hofmeyr is referring to.”
Jiba believes there was resentment among her colleagues that a black woman had ascended to the position of acting prosecutions boss.
WATCH: JIBA: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed her
-
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debate
-
MPs pass motion to dissolve Parliament
-
Opposition parties blame ANC for Eskom crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.