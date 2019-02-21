Jiba denies trying to help Selebi escape prosecution

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba started proceedings with a statement, where she welcomed the Mokgoro inquiry as an opportunity to finally address her critics and detractors.

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has testified that she played no role in trying to help former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi escape prosecution.

This is among the allegations Jiba has challenged while in the witness box at the Mokgoro inquiry, where she is addressing the numerous allegations levelled at her over a month of witness testimony.

The advocate started proceedings with an opening statement, where she welcomed the inquiry as an opportunity to finally address her critics and detractors.

In 2007, the advocate co-operated with the former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli in his investigation of Selebi’s prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

The case led to the arrest of Nel on trumped charges on the eve of Selebi’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Jiba was asked to comment on the allegation she tried to help Selebi frustrate the Scorpions’ case against him.

“My cooperation was with the police in a lawful investigation that they were conducting at the time, I cannot deem that as assisting Selebi. I’ve never assisted Selebi in anything.”

Jiba was scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing for her role in the case against Nel.

“(Then) we engaged in settlement negotiations with the then acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate [Mokotedi] Mpshe, which then resulted in a settlement agreement signed by myself and Mpshe.”

That agreement was confidential and its details have not been made public.

At the same time, Jiba says she did not review the decision to withdraw the criminal case against Mdluli because she was convinced there was no case against him.

She says she was satisfied with the briefing on the Mdluli evidence from Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.

“I was made to understand by Advocate Mrwebi that the only reason he withdrew the charges was that there was no evidence, at the time when he looked into the docket, connecting Mdluli to the crime. I had no reason to doubt the competences of Mrwebi, he’s very experienced.”

