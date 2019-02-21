Nigerian fuel suppliers cut prices ahead of election weekend

Voters could also get cut-price bus and airfares if they show they are going to cast their ballots.

PRETORIA - Nigerian fuel suppliers have cut prices to encourage voters who made long trips in vain last week to return for Saturday’s postponed elections.

Nigeria’s major political parties have expressed concern that the last-minute delay in elections on 16 February will mean a lower turnout of voters who cannot afford to make a second trip for Saturday’s poll.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed says the Independent Petrol Makers Association of Nigeria will cut prices from Friday until Monday to make travelling to vote cheaper.

Two airlines have cut fares for passengers producing their voting cards.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, who have two million members who operate bus services, has announced it will cut fares this weekend to help voters make a second trip.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)