Nigeria's electoral commission says 86.6% of voting cards collected

ABUJA - Nigerian voters have collected 86.6% of all the voting cards issued, the chairman of the electoral commission said on Thursday.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told election observers and reporters that 72.8 million cards had been collected out of 84 million registered voters.