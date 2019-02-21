Nigeria's electoral commission says 86.6% of voting cards collected

Edenvale High pupil: ‘We heard gun shots and hid under our desks’
ABUJA - Nigerian voters have collected 86.6% of all the voting cards issued, the chairman of the electoral commission said on Thursday.
Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told election observers and reporters that 72.8 million cards had been collected out of 84 million registered voters.
