Nehawu to intensify week-long nationwide strike at TVET, CET colleges

On Thursday, a meeting between union members and Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor collapsed.

CAPE TOWN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has announced it will intensify a week-long nationwide strike at TVET and CET colleges.

Representatives from the South African Students Congress and the South African Further Education and Training Student Association walked out with Nehawu leaders.

A national strike in the TVET and CET college sectors, saw a number of colleges across the country shut down.

Trade union, Nehawu has announced it will intensify a weeklong nationwide strike at #TVET and CET colleges. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2019

A key issue relates to Higher Education and Training director-general Gwebinkundla Qonde, who the unions say is not fit for the position.

Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha said talks between the minister and union bosses fell flat when Qonde showed up.

“We have taken the decision to intensify our strike in all provinces. We will strengthen all the picket lines which will be joined by the national office bearers, the leadership of Sasco and the leadership of Safesa tomorrow.”

Other issues relate to permanent employment for contract workers, pension benefits for workers in the CET sector and a proper system for examinations that will ensure exam papers are not leaked.

The unions have also cancelled this coming weekend's national election workshop in support of the African National Congress (ANC).

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)