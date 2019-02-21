Natalie Portman seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
The 'Black Swan' actress has made an application against the guy, whose real name has not been made public but who identified himself as John Wick.
LONDON - Natalie Portman is seeking a restraining order against a man who claims to have a telepathic connection with her and came to her house last month, calling himself John Wick.
The Black Swan actress has made an application against the guy, whose real name has not been made public but who identified himself as John Wick when confronted by police after he showed up at her house and tried to get into her gated community last month.
While the specific details of her request were not available, the Blast has confirmed her petition is connected with an application for a firearms restraining order filed two weeks prior by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) against someone with the same name.
The LAPD petition claims that on 31 January, "a high-profile actor of international notoriety" reported a man trespassing on her property.
The officer who submitted the report explained the man "rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom".
When police made contact with him, "he identified himself as John Wick, even though officers had his Colorado Driver's License which confirmed his true identity."
The man told them he had "spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had travelled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual."
The man refused to respond when the officers called him by his name, but gave "limited and delayed" replies when they called him John.
He was eventually placed under a mental health hold and the detective had the firearms restraining order granted.
It is currently unclear whether the 37-year-old star - who has two children, Aleph (seven) and 23-month-old Amalia with dancer husband Benjamin Millepied - has had her application for a restraining order granted.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 February 2019
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot
-
Jussie Smollett reportedly sent racist, homophobic letter to himself
-
Trevor Noah: 'If Jussie is lying, he's completely screwed'
-
Kim Kardashian West sues Missguided USA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.