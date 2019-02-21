Mrwebi tells Mokgoro Inquiry he's always acted with integrity
Head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has presented himself as the victim of a vendetta and insists that he has always acted wth integrity.
On Wednesday, Mrwebi testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry which is investigating his and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s fitness to hold office.
Mrwebi was questioned about his involvement in the trial of former Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi and his withdrawal of charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
Mrwebi says that in 2004 he reported alleged abuse of the Scorpions slush fund to the National Prosecuting Authority's head offices.
"That is when my problems in the DSO started. As a result of that report, my life became a living hell."
He rejected claims that he helped Selebi escape prosecution.
"I did not even know Mr Selebi or anybody close to him."
Mrwebi denies protecting Mdluli.
"I know General Mdluli from reading about him in newspapers and seeing him on TV. I don't know him at a personal level."
He says that he has acted with integrity.
"I make my decisions based on the facts and the law."
Nomgcobo is expected to testify on Thursday.
