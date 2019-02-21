Mike Mangena's bail conditions relaxed as matter postponed to April

Mangena and his three co-accused are accused of manufacturing drugs at a plot owned by the former footballer in west Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against soccer legend Mike Mangena has been postponed to April pending a decision on whether the matter should be transferred to the High Court.

Mangena and his three co-accused appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

They're accused of manufacturing drugs at a plot owned by Mangena in west Johannesburg.

Former Bafana Bafana star Mangena and his co-accused will return to court on 16 April.

Mangena's bail conditions have also been relaxed - he will no longer be required to report to a police station regularly.

The defence would not disclose details of its representation made to the director of public prosecutions but it is believed that they want the charges dropped.

The former footballer's co-accused, who abandoned their bail applications last year, will remain in custody.