Mboweni: 'Support for Eskom could reach R230bn over 10 years'

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has told Parliament’s finance committees that financial support for Eskom could amount to R230 billion over the next 10 years.

A Treasury official later clarified the matter, saying Eskom needs financial support to the tune of around R150 billion. Amortised over 10 years, this amounts to R23 billion a year.

This amount is far higher than the R69 billion over the next three years that Mboweni announced in his Budget speech yesterday.

