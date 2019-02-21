Popular Topics
Go

Mboweni: 'Support for Eskom could reach R230bn over 10 years'

This amount is far higher than the R69 billion over the next three years that the Finance Minister announced in his Budget speech yesterday.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget speech on 20 February 2019. Picture: GCIS
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget speech on 20 February 2019. Picture: GCIS
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has told Parliament’s finance committees that financial support for Eskom could amount to R230 billion over the next 10 years.

A Treasury official later clarified the matter, saying Eskom needs financial support to the tune of around R150 billion. Amortised over 10 years, this amounts to R23 billion a year.

This amount is far higher than the R69 billion over the next three years that Mboweni announced in his Budget speech yesterday.

More details to follow.

