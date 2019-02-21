-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
Manchester City fan in critical condition after alleged assault
The fan was allegedly assaulted after their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match against Schalke 04 in Germany on Wednesday.
BENGALURU - A Manchester City fan is in “critical condition in hospital” as a result of an alleged assault after their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match against Schalke 04 in Germany on Wednesday, the English Premier League club said.
City, who won the tie 3-2, said in a statement that the club were “working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information” and appealed to anyone with information to contact the authorities.
“Club staff have remained in Germany to support the family of an injured City fan who is currently in a critical condition in hospital,” City said on their official website.
