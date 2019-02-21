Popular Topics
Man arrested for attempted mugging of woman in Muizenberg

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to mug a woman at the Muizenberg’s St James Walkway.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to mug a woman at Muizenberg’s St James Walkway.

The incident happened on Thursday morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason says: ”An officer, on bicycle patrol, was alerted and he pursued the suspect who attempted to flee. The suspect was caught on Muizenberg station before he could board the train. He was taken to a Muizenberg police station and charged with attempted robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.”

Dyason says his arrest comes a day after law enforcement officials apprehended three suspected armed robbers at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.

“The suspects are 18, 16 and 14 years old. They allegedly tried to rob people walking on Sunrise Beach. A member of the public reported the incident and officers, after a lengthy foot chase, apprehended the suspects. A knife, which was used when they allegedly attempted to rob their victims, was recovered.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

