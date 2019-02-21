Popular Topics
Makhanda residents head to court after toxins found in water

The Unemployed Peoples Movement has raised concerns over bacteria detected in drinking water.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of Makhanda residents will take the Makana Municipality to court next week after toxins were found in the town's water supply.

The Unemployed Peoples Movement has raised concerns over bacteria detected in drinking water.

The organisation also slammed the municipality last week over water shortages in the area.

The Eastern Cape town, formerly known as Grahamstown, is currently facing the worst drought in years.

LISTEN: Grahamstown officially renamed Makhanda

Attorney Brin Brody is representing the Unemployed Peoples Movement and says the application will be brought next week.

“The instruction comes from the Unemployed Peoples Movement and that application will be launched next week.”

Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa says officials confirmed on Wednesday that there is no bacteria in the water supply.

He says samples were sent to an independent laboratory for testing and adds there was nothing wrong with the water in a January report.

Mphalwa adds Brody is referring to an old report that was released in November.

“We did have a problem. It was not a man-made problem. It was natural. As a result of the drought, when the rain came, it brought a lot of erosion from the river banks.”

