[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'
Radio 702 | Canadian singer Tamia says that R&B doesn’t get the love that other genres get and it’s kind of diluted.
JOHANNESBURG – International chart-topping songstress Tamia says that it is difficult for R&B to stay relevant.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on Radio 702, Tamia was asked if R&B is dying.
“R&B doesn’t get the love that other genres get and it’s kind of diluted. R&B has a wide definition now and it doesn’t get the love it deserves. With R&B not having the budget, it’s difficult to stay relevant."
To celebrate the release of her latest album, Passion Like Fire, the six-time Grammy Award nominee will perform for thousands of fans at Sun Arena at Time Square on Friday.
The musician added that she keeps coming back to South Africa because of the love she has received from the country.
For more, listen to the audio above.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
