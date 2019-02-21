Lions rotate three for Stormers derby at Newlands

Ruan Combrinck will start in the place of Aphiwe Dyantyi with Courtnall Skosan shifting to the left wing in the only change in the backs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions have employed their rotation policy that sees three changes to the run on side that will face the Stormers at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Ruan Combrinck will start in the place of Aphiwe Dyantyi with Courtnall Skosan shifting to the left wing in the only change in the backs. Interestingly, Lions coach Swys de Bruin has opted to start with two openside flankers in Kwagga Smith who comes in for Hacjivah Dayimani while last weekend’s hat-trick hero Marnus Schoeman retains his place in the number six jersey.

Stephan Lewies will also make his Super Rugby debut for his new side in Cape Town, the former Sharks lock was originally set to make his debut against the Jaguares in Argentina but had to pull out due to illness.

De Bruin says that he expects a much tougher Stormers side in their own back yard on Saturday.

“The Stormers are a proud franchise and they will bounce back strongly at home. Newlands is always a tough place to go play rugby, it is such a hostile crowd down there and they make life very tough for you, so we are expecting a tough battle.”

Kickoff at Newlands is at 5:15 pm.

Lions:

15 Andries Coetzee,

14 Ruan Combrinck,

13 Lionel Mapoe,

12 Harold Vorster,

11 Courtnall Skosan,

10 Elton Jantjies,

9 Nic Groom,

8 Warren Whiteley (c),

7 Kwagga Smith,

6 Marnus Schoeman,

5 Stephan Lewies,

4 Marvin Orie,

3 Carlu Sadie,

2 Malcolm Marx,

1 Dylan Smith.

Subs:

16 Pieter Jansen,

17 Sti Sithole,

18 Jacobie Adriaanse,

19 Rhyno Herbst,

20 Hacjivah Dayimani,

21 Gianni Lombard,

22 Aphiwe Dyantyi,

23 Sylvian Mahuza.