Learner dies at Liverpool Secondary School

It’s understood the learner collapsed during physical training at the school on Thursday afternoon.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says a grade 12 learner has collapsed and died at Liverpool Secondary School in Benoni.

It’s understood the learner collapsed during physical training at the school on Thursday afternoon.

The department says Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school to convey his condolences.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department will send councillors to the school.

He said the cause leading to the pupil's collapse is still unknown: “Police still need to conduct post-mortems to know what might have transpired. But for now, we don’t know.”

