Learner dies at Liverpool Secondary School

-
Some operations at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital cancelled due to linen shortageLocal
-
Kempton Park school robbed of R25kLocal
-
Learner dies at Liverpool Secondary SchoolLocal
-
Bo-Kaap Civi Association welcomes dismissal of Any Side Investments appealLocal
-
Nehawu to intensify week-long nationwide strike at TVET, CET collegesLocal
-
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debatePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Some operations at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital cancelled due to linen shortageLocal
-
Kempton Park school robbed of R25kLocal
-
Learner dies at Liverpool Secondary SchoolLocal
-
Bo-Kaap Civi Association welcomes dismissal of Any Side Investments appealLocal
-
Nehawu to intensify week-long nationwide strike at TVET, CET collegesLocal
-
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debatePolitics
Popular Topics
-
MPs pass motion to dissolve ParliamentPolitics
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed herPolitics
-
Bill to amend Constitution for land expropriation a step closerPolitics
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, MbetePolitics
-
Budget speech does little to address economic challenges - oppositionPolitics
-
Mboweni's gesture of goodwill: No pay hike for MPsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Mboweni’s team to flesh out Budget to investors, ratings agenciesBusiness
-
[WATCH LIVE] National Assembly debates Eskom crisisBusiness
-
Tito Mboweni issues stern warning to those in illicit cigarette tradeBusiness
-
Mboweni: 'Support for Eskom could reach R230bn over 10 years'Business
-
Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldable phone opens new frontierLifestyle
-
Steinhoff gets shareholder petition for inquiry before Dutch courtBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Jussie Smollett reportedly sent racist, homophobic letter to himselfLifestyle
-
Natalie Portman seeks restraining order against alleged stalkerLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West sues Missguided USALifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldable phone opens new frontierLifestyle
-
Could Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette inherit his millions?Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
'We bow down to 1 of our melanated Monas': Jay-Z, Beyoncé pay tribute to MeghanLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Paris proposes breakdancing among four sports for 2024 GamesSport
-
Government not footing my legal bill, says Caster SemenyaSport
-
Testosterone expert Karkazis says IAAF has no evidence to back its claimsSport
-
Defamation case of Sedibe vs Safa postponedSport
-
Atletico restore belief but Juventus not done yetSport
-
Lions rotate three for Stormers derby at NewlandsSport
Popular Topics
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[WATCH] How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explainedBusiness
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
Learner dies at Liverpool Secondary School
It’s understood the learner collapsed during physical training at the school on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says a grade 12 learner has collapsed and died at Liverpool Secondary School in Benoni.
It’s understood the learner collapsed during physical training at the school on Thursday afternoon.
The department says Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school to convey his condolences.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department will send councillors to the school.
He said the cause leading to the pupil's collapse is still unknown: “Police still need to conduct post-mortems to know what might have transpired. But for now, we don’t know.”
Popular in Local
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete9 hours ago
-
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debate2 hours ago
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed her4 hours ago
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Townone day ago
-
[MUST READ] 2019 Budget Speech by Tito Mbowenione day ago
-
Mboweni’s team to flesh out Budget to investors, ratings agencies2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.