Go

Kim Kardashian West sues Missguided USA

Kim Kardashian West is seeking damages of at least $10 million and a disgorgement of the company's profits.

Kim Kardashian West. Picture: @KimKardashian/Twitter
Kim Kardashian West. Picture: @KimKardashian/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON - Kim Kardashian West is suing online retailer Missguided USA for allegedly using her name and image without permission.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seeking damages of at least $10 million, disgorgement - which means giving up something obtained by illegal or unethical acts on demand or by legal compulsion - of the company's profits and a permanent injunction to stop the online retailer from future infringements.

In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian West also shared photos of what she claimed were the company's knock-off versions of her clothes.

She also alleged the firm "in total disregard of Kardashian's trademark rights and rights of publicity, have repeatedly used [her] name and image without authorisation to generate interest in their brand and website and to elicit sales of their products."

Kardashian West further went on to criticise Missguided for its fast designs and claimed they are often "blatant knock-offs".

She wrote: "[Missguided] specialises in fast and inexpensive clothing designs, which are often derivative of other companies' designs if not blatant knock-offs. Missguided has become particularly well-known for copying designs worn by famous celebrities, which it then offers for sale on its sites within days - sometimes even hours - of the celebrity appearing in the clothing. Missguided has not only knocked-off the clothing of other designers, but it has unabashedly misappropriated the rights of celebrities like Kardashian in selling these knock-offs on its websites."

The 38-year-old beauty is suing for violation of statutory right of publicity, violation of common law right of publicity, false designation of origin, trademark infringement, common law trademark infringement.

The lawsuit was filed a day after Kardashian West - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - expressed her frustration at labels that rip off her looks.

She took to Twitter after a website advertised a version of the one-of-a-kind vintage Thierry Mugler dress she wore at the Hollywood Fashion Awards over the weekend.

She tweeted: "Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale.

