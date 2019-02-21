Kim Kardashian West sues Missguided USA
Kim Kardashian West is seeking damages of at least $10 million and a disgorgement of the company's profits.
LONDON - Kim Kardashian West is suing online retailer Missguided USA for allegedly using her name and image without permission.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seeking damages of at least $10 million, disgorgement - which means giving up something obtained by illegal or unethical acts on demand or by legal compulsion - of the company's profits and a permanent injunction to stop the online retailer from future infringements.
In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian West also shared photos of what she claimed were the company's knock-off versions of her clothes.
She also alleged the firm "in total disregard of Kardashian's trademark rights and rights of publicity, have repeatedly used [her] name and image without authorisation to generate interest in their brand and website and to elicit sales of their products."
Kardashian West further went on to criticise Missguided for its fast designs and claimed they are often "blatant knock-offs".
She wrote: "[Missguided] specialises in fast and inexpensive clothing designs, which are often derivative of other companies' designs if not blatant knock-offs. Missguided has become particularly well-known for copying designs worn by famous celebrities, which it then offers for sale on its sites within days - sometimes even hours - of the celebrity appearing in the clothing. Missguided has not only knocked-off the clothing of other designers, but it has unabashedly misappropriated the rights of celebrities like Kardashian in selling these knock-offs on its websites."
The 38-year-old beauty is suing for violation of statutory right of publicity, violation of common law right of publicity, false designation of origin, trademark infringement, common law trademark infringement.
The lawsuit was filed a day after Kardashian West - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - expressed her frustration at labels that rip off her looks.
She took to Twitter after a website advertised a version of the one-of-a-kind vintage Thierry Mugler dress she wore at the Hollywood Fashion Awards over the weekend.
She tweeted: "Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale.
Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019
This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019
It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019
I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Budget breaker: Ithuba confirms R232m PowerBall winner from Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 February 2019
-
One winner lands massive R232m PowerBall jackpot
-
Could Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette inherit his millions?
-
Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldable phone opens new frontier
-
'We bow down to 1 of our melanated Monas': Jay-Z, Beyoncé pay tribute to Meghan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.