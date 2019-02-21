Popular Topics
Khayelitsha group slams ‘senseless’ shooting of 3 men

While the exact motive for the deadly shooting has yet to be confirmed, police say the possibility that the attack is linked to the taxi industry has not been ruled out.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum has expressed its shock at a shooting in which three men were killed and two others wounded.

The incident occurred on the Mew Way Bridge on Wednesday night.

While the exact motive for the deadly shooting has yet to be confirmed, police say the possibility that the attack is linked to the taxi industry has not been ruled out.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Thyido says irrespective of the motive, the shooting was senseless.

“Any matter that needs a resolution can never be resolved by a barrel of a gun. So, we condemn the killing. We are saying if these are unorganised form, those organisations must talk to their members to desist from using violence to resolve issues.”

Four men fled the scene and are still at large.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

